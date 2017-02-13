Boy to undergo facial reconstruction surgery after dog bite

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Evansville say a 9-year-old boy will require facial reconstruction surgery after a pit bull bit him on the face.

The (Evansville) Courier & Press reports (http://bit.ly/2l7TqKn) that officers were called to a residence around 5:15 p.m. Sunday where a mother was holding a cloth over the boy’s face.

Police Sergeant Jacob Taylor says the dog bit off most of the boy’s right cheek.

Evansville Animal Control has taken possession of the dog and cited the owner. Taylor says criminal charges are expected against the owner of the animal.

Police say the dog was let out by a family member and did not obey commands to come back. The owner told police that the dog ran at the child to play and was bit because he screamed.

