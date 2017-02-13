Breakfast to Dessert: Healthy Valentine’s Treats

From breakfast to dessert, it’s all covered in chocolate, and good for you, too! Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shows us these yummy treats that are gluten-free and made using almond flour and more healthy alternatives.

Double Chocolate Gluten-Free Pancakes

2 eggs

1/4 cup unsweetened coconut milk or water

1 tablespoon maple syrup

pinch salt

1 cup almond flour

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

dark chocolate chips

1. In a medium bowl, beat eggs with a fork for 1 minute. Whsik in coconut milk, pure maple

syrup, and a pinch of salt.

2. Sprinkle almond flour on top, as well as cocoa powder and baking soda. Fold dry ingredients

into wet batter. Squeeze lemon juice over the top and fold it in as well.

3. Heat a pancake griddle to medium, sprayed lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Scoop batter

by spoonfuls onto griddle. Place a few dark chocolate chips on the uncooked side of each

pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the uncooked side of the pancake and the edges are

dry (about 3-5 minutes). Flip and cook the other side. Repeat with the remaining batter

4. We love to serve these with fresh strawberries!

Raspberry & Chocolate Mug Cake

1 egg

2 tablespoons vanilla Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons almond flour or 1 tablespoon whole wheat flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon dark chocolate chips

4 fresh raspberries

1. In a small bowl, whisk egg for 1 minute with a fork. Add yogurt, maple syrup and cocoa

powder, stirring until smooth and all the cocoa powder has been absorbed.

2. Add in flour and baking powder, and stir just until mixed. Pour mixture into a large mug

sprayed with nonstick spray. Sprinkle in 2 teaspoons of dark chocolate chips. Microwave on

high for 1 minute.

3. Remove and let cake cool for 30 seconds. Carefully turn it out onto a plate, and top cake with

raspberries. Microwave the last teaspoon of dark chocolate chips just until melted, then pour

over the top of raspberries. Enjoy immediately!

Prep time: 5 minutes

total time: 6 minutes

serves: 1

serving size: 1 mug cake

nutriition facts per serving: Calories 300, Total Fat 8.9 g, Saturated Fat 3.9 g,

Polyunsaturated Fat 1.1 g, Monounsaturated Fat 2.3 g, Cholesterol 187.2 mg,

Sodium 211.9 mg, Potassium 295.3 mg, Total Carbohydrate 37.3 g,

Dietary Fiber 6.9 g, Sugars 22.0 g, Protein 13.5 g

Double Chocolate-Covered-Cherry Crunch Smoothie

1 cup vanilla almond milk

1/4 frozen banana

1/2 cup frozen unsweetened dark sweet cherries

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

scoop protein powder

2 teaspoons chia

1 tablespoon dark chocolate chunks

Blend the first 6 ingredients together until smooth and creamy. Add chia and dark chocolate,

pulsing just a few times to keep the crunch. Pour, slurp and receive delicious energy!

Chocolate-Covered-Strawberry Overnight Oats

1/2 cup diced strawberries, plus a little more

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk (from a carton)

1/3 cup whole rolled oats

1 1/2 teaspoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon dark chocolate chips

1. Toss strawberries in the preserves until they are all coated. In a bowl, pour coconut milk, oats,

strawberries covered in preserves, and chia seeds if using. Fold together.

2. Melt dark chocolate chips in the microwave until they are fully melted when stirring. Drizzle

them into the oats, folding only once so you have striations of the chocolate. Pour mixture into a

glass jar. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

3. In the morning, top with more fresh strawberry chunks and another drizzle of melted dark

chocolate chips, if desired. Enjoy this delicious treat in the morning or as a sweet snack!

Notes:

– for a chocolate chip version, don’t melt the chocolate, just fold the chips in

– use any berry for a different flavor

– add a half scoop of protein powder for a more energizing breakfast

prep time: 10 minutes

total time: 8 hours, 10 minutes

Serves: 1

Serving size: 1 jar of overnight oats

Calories 190, Total Fat 7.3 g, Saturated Fat 3.5 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.8 g,

Monounsaturated Fat 0.7 g, Cholesterol 0.0 mg, Sodium 18.3 mg,

Potassium 175.9 mg, Total Carbohydrate 20.1 g, Dietary Fiber 4.9 g, Sugars 9.6 g,

Protein 4.3 g

