INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two suburbs of Indianapolis have made the cut for NeighborhoodScout’s annual list of the safest cities in the country.

According to the list, Carmel ranks as the 68th safest city in the country. Fishers ranked as the 83rd safest city.

The website used crimes that were reported to the F.B.I. within each city combined with the population of each city to compose the list.

Click here for the entire list.

