GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted on a warrant for two counts of child molesting.

Police are searching for 47-year-old Robert McMinn.

He is approximately 5-foot, 1-inches tall, and he weighs approximately 152 pounds.

If you know where McMinn is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...