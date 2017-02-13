House approves bill to deregulate hair-braiding practices

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stylists who specialize in braiding hair would no longer have to obtain a cosmetology license under a measure approved by the Indiana House.

The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Tim Wesco of Osceola was passed Monday on an 82-11 vote. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

The measure would exempts hair braiders from state licensing requirements. Currently anyone who offers hair-braiding services is required to obtain a cosmetology or barber’s license. That’s a professional classification that requires extensive training that usually involves schooling.

A similar measure was proposed last year but failed to gain traction. It was opposed by barbers and licensed cosmetologists who think people who offer professional hair care services should receive formal training.

