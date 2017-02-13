House panel OKs collecting DNA samples upon felony arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DNA samples could be collected upon an individual’s felony arrest under a measure being considered by Indiana lawmakers.

Current law allows collecting DNA samples from convicted felons but proponents of the measure say moving up collection to the time of arrest could prevent future crimes. The measure would allow for expungement of the DNA in some cases, including if charges are dropped or the arrestee is acquitted.

Republican Rep. Greg Steuerwald calls DNA collection for arrestees one of the greatest law enforcement tools available to help stop serial rapists and murderers. His measure was endorsed 11-0 by a House panel Monday.

Collecting DNA upon felony arrest has prompted privacy concerns in other states but Steuerwald argues that cheek swabs are less intrusive than blood tests and less invasive than fingerprinting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...