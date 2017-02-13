IMPD investigates new reports of possible Monon Trail flasher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IMPD is investigating two new reports of indecent exposure over the weekend that could possibly be connected to the Monon Trial flasher.

According to police reports, a woman said a white man flashed her at 6002 Rosslyn Avenue Friday. Another woman reported Saturday that a similar incident happened to her at 6100 Compton St. last November.

A white man between the ages of 18-20 years old is said to have flashed two women in early January while running on Monon Trail, according to police.

He is described to be around 6 feet tall with a slender build and around 130-150 pounds. Authorities believe the man may have unkempt brown hair and possible acne with scars. According to police, the man ran circles around them fully exposed.

IMPD detectives are currently investigating to see if it is the same man said to have flashed women in January on Monon Trail.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

