ISP: Woman never had license & was intoxicated during fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Noblesville man has died after an early morning crash on Interstate 465 and a woman has been arrested for his death.

35-year-old Elizabeth Vargas-Hernandez of Indianapolis was arrested by Indiana State Police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and cited for operating a vehicle without ever having received a license.

ISP said Vargas-Hernandez struck the vehicle of 66-year-old David Kriehn of Noblesville just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators found both of their vehicles on I-465 eastbound near Michigan Road. Kriehn’s 2002 Honda was in a ditch off of the interstate. Investigators said he was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled several times.

Vargas-Hernandez and her three passengers were not injured.

Witness statements indicated that Vargas-Hernandez was traveling at a high rate of speed when she rear-ended Kriehn’s vehicle.

A blood draw for blood alcohol content is currently pending.

