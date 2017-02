MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — One woman was arrested following a traffic stop in Muncie on Sunday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. after an officer observed 34-year-old Kristin Altic failing to come to a complete stop at an intersection stop sign.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana. Further investigation led to the discovery of a small cocaine rock and a baggy of marijuana.

Altic faces preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

