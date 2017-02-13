On-duty Allen County police officer suffers medical condition

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen County police officer was rushed to a hospital after being found unconscious in his police car Sunday.

Around 9:30 p.m., emergency dispatchers issued an urgent call for all available officers to respond to an area in the 9600 block of Ricker Road in northeast Allen County. The call prompted a large police response to the area and several police cars escorted the ambulance to the hospital to help clear traffic.

They advised that an officer was unconscious in his police car in the middle of a field.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Captain Steve Stone said the officer suffered some type of medical condition.

The officer was on-duty at the time of the incident. His name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

