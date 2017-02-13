Pat McAfee and local stars to perform in IRT’s Celebrity Radio Show

Fun. Laughter. And all things… unexpected! You never know what will happen at the IRT Celebrity Radio Show! What is it, you ask? Well, it’s a truly one-of-a-kind event that focuses on what the Theatre does best: producing a grand and exciting evening of live entertainment. The event features a hand-crafted script presented as a 1940s radio program with live sound effects, audience participation and community VIPS dressed in costumes. The evening is a fabulous party and silent auction hosted at the IRT.

Pat McAfee, former Indianapolis Colts Punter, is also a part of the cast, along with our very own Lauren Lowrey, 24-Hour News 8.

IRT Celebrity Radio Show, Friday, February 17 6:30pm on the OneAmerica Stage.

To learn more, visit www.irtlive.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY IRT

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...