Phil Sanchez holds baby alligator in WISH-TV studios

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Alligators don’t make good pets.

Larry Battson with Wildlife Educational Services stopped by and joined Phil Sanchez on 24-Hour News 8 at noon.

Alligators were at one point hunted for their skin and became extinct in the state of Florida. Now, there’s about a million alligators living in Florida.

During the interview, Phil was hesitant to hold the almost 1-year-old alligator as it occasionally squirmed and hissed. Larry grabbed another alligator from a blue bin that was around four or five years old.

For more information on the Wildlife Educational Services click here.

