Teen creates dumpster puppy t-shirt design, raises thousands

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been nearly eight weeks since seven puppies were found inside a dumpster by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer on a cold December night. At the time the puppies were less than a day old.

All seven puppies survived and are happy, healthy, and close to being adopted. Since they were rescued, they have been cared for by Every Dog Counts Rescue.

Along the way people have stepped up to help those puppies, including a 14-year-old girl.

Riley Newton has a gift of creating art. When she heard about the puppies story, she knew she wanted to help too.

“It took a few days to think up the design because I just wanted it to look good,” said Newton.

She created a t-shirt design to be sold and raise money for the puppies.

“I’m proud of what it did and what the impact was on the Every Dog Counts Rescue because I’m just happy I made a difference,” she added.

More than 300 shirts have been sold and $3,339 raised. The money from the t-shirt sales will go to fund veterinary care for the puppies and other dogs at the rescue.

T-shirts can be purchased throughout the week. The link can be found here.

