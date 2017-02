WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University Police Department is investigating a reported rape at First Street Towers.

According to Purdue police, the incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. They said the offender is known to the victim.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, please call PUPD at 765-494-8221 or report it anonymously at 866-818-2620.

