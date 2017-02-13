Trial begins for man accused of murder in 2015

Related Coverage 2 arrested following Wyckford Ct. fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The start of a trial for a man accused of murder on the west side of Indianapolis begins Monday.

The shooting happened in March of 2015 in the 7600 block of Wyckford Court.

Julius Gordon faces murder, felony charges, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Haley McKibben was also preliminary charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Police say McKibben was inside the car at the time of the shooting. She was preliminary charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to IMPD, Gordon showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. Gordon said he had been shot somewhere on West 10th Street near the Wyckford Common Apartments.

Gordon was transported to the homicide office after he was treated for the gunshot wound.

Police believe McKibben was responsible for setting up the victim to be robbed by Gordon. During the robbery shots were exchanged between Gordon and Kinsey. Police say Kinsey and Gordon knew each other and had an ongoing feud.

Gordon will be in court at 9 a.m.

