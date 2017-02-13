Where are the flowers you’re sending someone on Valentine’s Day coming from?

(WISH) – Are you planning on sending someone flowers Tuesday for Valentine’s Day? You might be surprised where they are coming from.

Florists are filling their shops with Colombian flowers in preparation for Valentine’s Day.

According to the Colombian government, the country has dispatched more than 500 million flowers to the United States before Valentines Day.

Last year, Colombia exported more than 225,000 flowers, which amounts to around $1 million in flower sales.

CNN contributed to this report.

