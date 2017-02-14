Almost half of Netflix users admit they are ‘streaming cheaters’

(WISH) – Almost half of Netflix users are “streaming cheaters” according to Netflix.

The streaming site said worldwide 46 percent of Netflix users admit they have watched a TV show without their significant other, specifically, watching ahead of them, despite explicitly promising not to do that very thing.

81 percent of cheaters said they are repeat offenders, and 44 percent have cheated at least three times, if not more.

