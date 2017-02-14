Authorities investigating two home burglaries in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are looking into two robberies that occurred in Fishers sometime Monday.

Officials said the robberies happened between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. in the Cherry Hills and Sunblest neighborhoods. The neighborhoods are located a couple miles apart from one another.

Both homeowners reported jewelry missing as part of the robberies.

Authorities believe that the suspect(s) gained entry to both residences by kicking in the front door.

If you have any information on the robberies, contact the Fishers Police Department at 317-595-3300.

