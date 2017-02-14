Bunker Hill hires new marshal after police force resigns

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (AP) — A town council in Indiana has hired a new marshal after the former marshal and his four deputies resigned in December, leaving the town without a police department.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that on Monday, Bunker Hill Town Council unanimously approved Aaron Dague to take over the position on a 90-day interim basis before he can be approved as the permanent marshal.

Dague most recently served as the town marshal in Converse.

He’ll take the place of former marshal Mike Thomison, who resigned over allegations the town board had asked him to be involved in “illegal, unethical, and immoral things over time.” Thomison said those requests included asking for confidential information and asking for criminal background checks on past and present board members.

