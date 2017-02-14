Carmel-Clay School Board approves placing tax referendum extension on special ballot

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel-Clay School Board has approved a tax referendum extension be put on a special May ballot. Now, it’s up for voters to decide if they want to continue to pay for the tax referendum which expires Dec. 31, 2017.

The district says without the extension it could mean major cuts including at least 260 jobs and academic programs that are not requirements like AP and dual-credit courses.

According to the district, the replacement is $.03 more than the current referendum but people in the area will not see a tax increase because the district is retiring other debts. The district says this means the school tax rate will remain the same at $.83.

The tax referendum extension will go up for a vote on a special ballot scheduled for May 2, 2017.

