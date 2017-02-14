Carroll County authorities searching for two missing teen girls

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities in Carroll County are searching for two missing girls.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says the girls were last seen Monday afternoon. He says 13-year-old Libby German and Abby Williams were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi, but when a family member came to pick them up they weren’t there.

German is 5-foot 4-inches with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie dyed shirt and gray sweatpants.

Williams is also 5-foot 4-inches with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Williams was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The Sheriff says they do not suspect foul play at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

