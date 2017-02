INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts players and cheerleaders will visit patients in Riley Hospital for Children Tuesday.

The cheerleaders and players are scheduled to play the roles of princesses, princes and “Olaf” from the Disney movie “Frozen.”

During the visit, the group will hand out valentines and take photos with the children and their families. Everything will end with a princess show, including sing-a-longs and dancing.

The visit starts at 2 p.m. at Riley Hospital for Children.

