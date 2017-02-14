Community showing support for families of missing girls in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The support continues to grow for the families of the two girls reported missing in Carroll County.

Investigators set up a command post at the Delphi Fire Department Tuesday. We learned a lot of people showed up offering to help in anyway they can to find the girls, 13-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

In the small town of Delphi, everyone is thinking and praying for the families of two girls. They were last seen Monday.

Alexis Cripe told 24-Hour News 8 German is her cousin.

“She was my cousin and she was very sweet loving played and swim was very good,” said Cripe.

Cripe described Liberty and Abigail as best friends. She said the two did everything together. They all attended the middle school in Delphi.

“Abby she’s very funny, she’s kind of shy, she’s very sweet, she played sports with Liberty,” said Cripe. “She sat next to me in some of my classes.”

Many people in the community still have a lot of questions as to what happened. Matt Mackein runs Wallmanns Quality Foods. He said everyone is talking about the girls.

“Being this small of a group, everybody that comes into the store we pretty much know their names so it hits people pretty hard,” he said.

Later in the evening, many people attended a community prayer vigil at Delphi United Methodist Church. The service was not open to the media cameras. The community prayed.

“I know to the family and friends you know our Hearts go out to you and we hope you can make it through this time most of us will be here to help,” he said.

The superintendent for Delphi Community School said counseling services for students will be available throughout the district.

