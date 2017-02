DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Delaware County officials are investigating after a body was found in a field.

A deputy from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body was found about three-quarters of a mile from the intersection of Inlow Springs Road and Burlington Drive in Muncie.

The deputy also said a coroner was at the scene, as well as a representative from the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing.

WISH-TV is sending a crew to the scene.

