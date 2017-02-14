Fall in love with these sweet baby products

It’s Valentine’s Day! Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here with some great gift ideas for the kiddos and yourself, too!

Product #1

FOR YOUR SWEET VALENTINE…

Product Name: Playfoam Designables Princess Necklace from Educational Insights

Key Features:

• Kids can create their own designs

• Necklace comes with 4 customizable jewels

• 8 different colors of Playfoam which doesn’t stick and is easy to clean up

• $12.99 at www.EducationalInsights.com

For your sweet little valentine, Playfoam Designables Princess Necklace from Educational Insights. Kids can create their own designs with 4 customizable jewels. The set comes with 8 different colors of Playfoam. Playfoam doesn’t stick to anything so it’s easy to clean-up! $12.99 at http://www.EducationalInsights.com.

Product #2 & #3

DEVELOP YOUR VALENTINE’S LITTLE ENGINEERING MIND…

Product Name: Deluxe Pink Building Set & Robot Factory

Key Features:

• Both sets are New for 2017 from the Gears! Gears! Gears! line from Learning Resources.

• Hands on construction play

• Bright colors, high quality toy that lasts forever

• Just snap the pieces into place to create all sorts of contraptions

• Compatible with all the other sets in this line

• Starts at $34.99 on www.LearningResources.com

Develop your Valentine’s engineering mind with two new Gears! Gears! Gears! sets from Learning Resources. The Deluxe Pink Building Set and the Robot Factory offer hands on construction play that keep kids creating. These high-quality toys last forever. Just snap the pieces into place to create all kinds of contraptions. These sets are compatible with all other Gears! Gears! Gears! sets. Starts at $34.99 on http://www.LearningResources.com

Product #4

YOUR LITTLE ONE CAN WEAR THEIR HEART ON THEIR SLEEVE…

Product Name: HABA’s Pacifier Chain Heart to Heart

Key Features:

• Attach your pacifier so it doesn’t fall on the ground

• Beautiful colors and sweet design

• Great shower gift… not just for Valentine’s Day

• $12.99 on www.HABAusa.com

Your little one can wear their heart on their sleeve with HABA’s Pacifier Chain Heart to Heart. Attach a pacifier to the end of the chain and then attach the other side to their clothing or car seat so the pacifier doesn’t fall the ground. This is a great shower gift… not just for Valentine’s Day. $12.99 on www.HABAusa.com

Product #5

HAVE A VALENTINE’S DAY TEA PARTY…

Product Name: Tea Party Garden by Pacific Play Tents

Key Features:

• Spacious and bright – Pacific Play Tents have the largest tents out there

• Fun indoors or outdoors

• Velcro ties to shut the door and a mesh window for added ventilation

• Easy for parents to put up and tear down

• $124.99 at www.PacificPlayTents.com

Have a Valentine’s Day Tea Party with the Tea Party Garden tent by Pacific Play Tents. This tent is spacious and bright and can help kids create a fun imaginary play time both indoors and outdoors. Velcro ties can allow kids to shut the door. Safety is important and a huge factor in all Pacific Play Tents. There’s a mesh window for added ventilation. It’s also easy for parent to put up and tear down. $124.99 at www.PacificPlayTents.com

Product #6

NOW A VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT JUST FOR MOM…

Product Name: Glam Rosie Bag from Lassig

Key Features:

• Comes in 4 different colors. This is Rose, appropriate for Valentine’s Day.

• Very trendy in shape and the rose gold

• Can be worn a few different ways including as a backpack and it has a stroller attachment

• Plenty of space inside for everything mom needs including a cell phone compartment, a place for baby food and a bottle

• New release! You can learn more about it at www.lassigusa.com

As for mom, here’s a great Valentine’s gift just for her. The Glam Rosie Bag is NEW from Lassig. It comes in 4 colors and can be worn several different ways including over the shoulder, a backpack and it even has a stroller attachment so that you can take the weight off of mom’s back. There’s plenty of space inside for everything mom needs including a cell phone compartment and a place for baby food and a bottle. This is coming out soon. Learn more at www.lassigusa.com

