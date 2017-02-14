IMPD: Mother of missing 5-month-old turns herself in; infant is OK

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the mother of the 5-month-old who went missing Wednesday, has turned herself in.
IMPD tweeted the update Tuesday morning:
37-year-old Regina Williams turned herself and missing 5-month-old Parker Williams in.
Williams had an open warrant for child neglect after the infant suffered a skull fracture. Police say Williams brought the baby into the hospital for a skull fracture. The IMPD child abuse detectives believed it was a neglect issue not an accident.
When police went to get the child, both Williams and the baby were gone.
The baby had been missing since last Wednesday.
Police say Parker is fine and at the CCB.