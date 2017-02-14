IMPD: Mother of missing 5-month-old turns herself in; infant is OK

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the mother of the 5-month-old who went missing Wednesday, has turned herself in.

IMPD tweeted the update Tuesday morning:

#BREAKING: Mother on the run has turned herself in with baby who is fine at the #CCB. pic.twitter.com/gf5Wa8klNi — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 14, 2017

37-year-old Regina Williams turned herself and missing 5-month-old Parker Williams in.

Williams had an open warrant for child neglect after the infant suffered a skull fracture. Police say Williams brought the baby into the hospital for a skull fracture. The IMPD child abuse detectives believed it was a neglect issue not an accident.

When police went to get the child, both Williams and the baby were gone.

The baby had been missing since last Wednesday.

Police say Parker is fine and at the CCB.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...