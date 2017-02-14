IMPD seeks information in east side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery on the city’s east side.

The robbery occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Family Video located at 5071 E. 10th Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a black male robbed the video with a gun and then fled.

If you have any information that will assist authorities, please contact Detective Steve DuBois at 317-481-5155, or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477. Tips are considered to be anonymous.

