INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is a special Valentine’s Day celebration for married couples on Tuesday.

Married couples have the opportunity to take part in a mass vow renewal ceremony at the Indianapolis City Market’s “Sharing the Love celebration.”

The event is free and open to the public.

It will include entertainment, food and drink.

The vow renewal ceremony itself will be presided by Indy Style’s Tracy Forner.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at the City Market near Delaware Street and Ohio Street.

