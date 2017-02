INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some troopers with the Indiana State Police are celebrating Valentine’s Day with new patrol cars.

ISP issued 54 troopers their cars this morning at the ISP museum.

The troopers are from the 76th recruit academy.

The troopers are now set to start their solo patrols in their assigned districts.

