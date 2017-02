PANAMA CITY, FL (WCMH) – Police in Florida arrested a man they say forced a three-year-old to eat his own feces.

Don Reinhard, 56, was arrested and charged with child abuse and battery of a child by throwing feces.

According to Panama City police, Reinhard was forcing his girlfriend’s three-year-old son to eat his own feces as a form of punishment during toilet training.

Reinhard was taken to the Bay County, Florida jail to await his first court appearance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...