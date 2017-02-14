Ocean Prime serves up a romantic meal

Grab your sweetie and head on over to Ocean Prime tonight for a Mussels dish and White Chocolate Rose cocktail! Executive Chef Branden Pegg and Bartender Maggie Day show us how it’s done.

– Ocean Prime is located in the Keystone Crossing Corridor just east of the Fashion Mall at 8555 N. River Road

– Reservations can be made by calling 317.569.0975

– Ocean Prime is open for dinner:

o Monday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

o Friday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

o Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

– Guests can enjoy live music in the Lounge every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

– Ocean prime offers Guests a special Sunday menu feature: Sunday Surf & Turf. An 8 oz. filet with a choice of surf for $55 per person

– On Thursdays, Guests can enjoy selected half priced bottled wine

– Ocean Prime also features a stunning private dining room, The Prime Room, accommodating up to 40 Guests

– Special Valentine’s Day Menu:

o Cocktail: White Chocolate Rose, Titos, Strawberry Puree, White Godiva, Crème de Cocoa, Red Sugar Rim

o Appetizer: PEI Mussels in a Saffron, Tomato, Fennel Broth

o Entrée: Pan Roasted Striped Bass with Wild Mushroom, Haricot Vert, Gnocchi, Tarragon Reggianno Cream

o Dessert: White Chocolate Raspberry Mascarpone Cream Pie with Pistachio Crust

Mussels with a Saffron, Fennel, Tasso Ham Broth

3 TBSP Olive Oil

½ Cup Finely Sliced Fennel

½ Cup Leeks Julienned

¼ Cup Red Pepper Julienned

¼ Cup Diced Tasso Ham

¼ Cup Cherry Tomatoes

3 TBSP Rough Chopped Garlic

1 Cup White Wine

3 Cup Clam Juice

1 Tsp Saffron (bloom in ¼ Cup of Warm Water for 20 minutes)

2 lbs. Prince Edward Island Mussels (cleaned with Beard Removed)

¼ Cup Unsalted Butter Sliced

Fresh Herbs for Garnish

– Heat Olive Oil in a Sautee Pan over Medium High Heat

– Add Fennel, Leeks, Red Peppers, Tasso Ham, and Cherry Tomatoes and Sautee until Translucent

– Add Garlic and Sautee for 2 more minutes

– Deglaze with the White Wine

– Add Clam Juice and Saffron Mixture and Bring to a Boil for 30 Minutes

– Once Broth is Cooked, Add Mussels

– Cook until all mussels open (discard any mussels that do not open)

– Add Butter and allow to cook into sauce

– Garnish with Herbs

Berries & Bubbles:

1 ¼ ounce Belvedere Citrus Vodka

¾ ounce Crème de Cassis

1 ½ ounce sour mix

1 ounce Domaine Chandon Brut

Fresh berries

Dry ice

– Combine Belvedere Citrus Vodka, Crème de Cassis and sour in a mixing tin.

– Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini glass containing a spoonful of berries and a piece of dry ice.

– Finish cocktail with a float of Domaine Chandon Brut.

To learn more, visit www.ocean-prime.com.

