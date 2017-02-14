Ocean Prime serves up a romantic meal

Grab your sweetie and head on over to Ocean Prime tonight for a Mussels dish and White Chocolate Rose cocktail! Executive Chef Branden Pegg and Bartender Maggie Day show us how it’s done.
– Ocean Prime is located in the Keystone Crossing Corridor just east of the Fashion Mall at 8555 N. River Road
– Reservations can be made by calling 317.569.0975
– Ocean Prime is open for dinner:
o Monday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
o Friday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
o Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
– Guests can enjoy live music in the Lounge every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m.
– Ocean prime offers Guests a special Sunday menu feature: Sunday Surf & Turf. An 8 oz. filet with a choice of surf for $55 per person
– On Thursdays, Guests can enjoy selected half priced bottled wine
– Ocean Prime also features a stunning private dining room, The Prime Room, accommodating up to 40 Guests
– Special Valentine’s Day Menu:
o Cocktail: White Chocolate Rose, Titos, Strawberry Puree, White Godiva, Crème de Cocoa, Red Sugar Rim
o Appetizer: PEI Mussels in a Saffron, Tomato, Fennel Broth
o Entrée: Pan Roasted Striped Bass with Wild Mushroom, Haricot Vert, Gnocchi, Tarragon Reggianno Cream
o Dessert: White Chocolate Raspberry Mascarpone Cream Pie with Pistachio Crust
Mussels with a Saffron, Fennel, Tasso Ham Broth
3 TBSP Olive Oil
½ Cup Finely Sliced Fennel
½ Cup Leeks Julienned
¼ Cup Red Pepper Julienned
¼ Cup Diced Tasso Ham
¼ Cup Cherry Tomatoes
3 TBSP Rough Chopped Garlic
1 Cup White Wine
3 Cup Clam Juice
1 Tsp Saffron (bloom in ¼ Cup of Warm Water for 20 minutes)
2 lbs. Prince Edward Island Mussels (cleaned with Beard Removed)
¼ Cup Unsalted Butter Sliced
Fresh Herbs for Garnish
– Heat Olive Oil in a Sautee Pan over Medium High Heat
– Add Fennel, Leeks, Red Peppers, Tasso Ham, and Cherry Tomatoes and Sautee until Translucent
– Add Garlic and Sautee for 2 more minutes
– Deglaze with the White Wine
– Add Clam Juice and Saffron Mixture and Bring to a Boil for 30 Minutes
– Once Broth is Cooked, Add Mussels
– Cook until all mussels open (discard any mussels that do not open)
– Add Butter and allow to cook into sauce
– Garnish with Herbs
Berries & Bubbles:
1 ¼ ounce Belvedere Citrus Vodka
¾ ounce Crème de Cassis
1 ½ ounce sour mix
1 ounce Domaine Chandon Brut
Fresh berries
Dry ice
– Combine Belvedere Citrus Vodka, Crème de Cassis and sour in a mixing tin.
– Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini glass containing a spoonful of berries and a piece of dry ice.
– Finish cocktail with a float of Domaine Chandon Brut.
To learn more, visit www.ocean-prime.com.