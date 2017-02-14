Pucker up! Qdoba offering free entree with purchase, donating money to ‘No Kid Hungry’

(WISH) – If you are looking to help a good cause as well as get free food on Valentine’s Day, then pucker up!

In honor of Qdoba Mexican Eats annual “Qdoba For A Kiss,” guests who kiss at the register will receive a free entree with a purchase on Feb. 14.

At any participating restaurant, those who purchase one entree and kiss a friend, significant other, or even their cellphone will receive a second entree for free. No coupon is needed, but the second entree must be of equal or lesser value.

In addition, from Feb. 10 – Feb. 15, Qdoba will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry. They will donate $1 dollar through every kissing photo shared across Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #QdobaForAKiss.

Puckering up will allow Qdoba to help feed a child 10 healthy meals. Qdoba will donate up to a total of $10,000.

“Qdoba For A Kiss continues to be a popular promotion, and we’re thrilled to bring it back to our fans,” said Keith Guilbault, President at Qdoba Mexican Eats. “This year, we’re making it even better by partnering with No Kid Hungry, so your kisses won’t bring a smile just to your loved one’s face, but also a deserving child as well.”

The offer is valid at participating locations. Click here to find your nearest location, or download the Qdoba app.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...