Registration open to fans for NFL Combine Experience

Staff Reports Published: Updated:
(WISH photo)
(WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Registration is now open for the NFL Combine Experience, which will take place at the Indiana Convention Center March 2-5 in conjunction with the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Combine Experience is free of charge, although tickets are required for entry. Fans can sign-up here.

Some of the events and activities offered include:

  • Watching prospects as they complete the bench press
  • Getting a behind-the-scenes look at the press conferences and media interviews with prospects
  • Enjoying a free festival with interactive games
  • Combine Corner, where fans can test their football and athletic skills in events such as the 40-yard dash, three cone drill, and vertical jump
  • Photo opportunity with the Lombardi Trophy
  • NFL Virtual Reality, which allows fans to experience NFL games through virtual reality technology
  • Viewing of College Football Hall of Fame memorabilia
  • Autograph sessions with NFL legends

This is the first year for the NFL Combine Experience. In addition, a select group of fans will be able to watch the NFL Scouting Combine live inside Lucas Oil Stadium.