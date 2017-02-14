Registration open to fans for NFL Combine Experience

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Registration is now open for the NFL Combine Experience, which will take place at the Indiana Convention Center March 2-5 in conjunction with the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Combine Experience is free of charge, although tickets are required for entry. Fans can sign-up here.

Some of the events and activities offered include:

Watching prospects as they complete the bench press

Getting a behind-the-scenes look at the press conferences and media interviews with prospects

Enjoying a free festival with interactive games

Combine Corner, where fans can test their football and athletic skills in events such as the 40-yard dash, three cone drill, and vertical jump

Photo opportunity with the Lombardi Trophy

NFL Virtual Reality, which allows fans to experience NFL games through virtual reality technology

Viewing of College Football Hall of Fame memorabilia

Autograph sessions with NFL legends

This is the first year for the NFL Combine Experience. In addition, a select group of fans will be able to watch the NFL Scouting Combine live inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

