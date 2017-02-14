Registration open to fans for NFL Combine Experience

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Registration is now open for the NFL Combine Experience, which will take place at the Indiana Convention Center March 2-5 in conjunction with the NFL Scouting Combine.
The Combine Experience is free of charge, although tickets are required for entry. Fans can sign-up here.
Some of the events and activities offered include:
- Watching prospects as they complete the bench press
- Getting a behind-the-scenes look at the press conferences and media interviews with prospects
- Enjoying a free festival with interactive games
- Combine Corner, where fans can test their football and athletic skills in events such as the 40-yard dash, three cone drill, and vertical jump
- Photo opportunity with the Lombardi Trophy
- NFL Virtual Reality, which allows fans to experience NFL games through virtual reality technology
- Viewing of College Football Hall of Fame memorabilia
- Autograph sessions with NFL legends
This is the first year for the NFL Combine Experience. In addition, a select group of fans will be able to watch the NFL Scouting Combine live inside Lucas Oil Stadium.