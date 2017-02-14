Registry of biggest trees in Indiana now available online

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For the first time in five years, the state of Indiana has updated its Big Tree Register.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday said the register is now available here. It’s published every five years and lists the largest tree of every native species in Indiana.

Among the biggest trees in Indiana is a 155-foot-tall hickory bitternut in Perry County. It has a 130-inch trunk circumference.

State experts say the biggest trees are found in open areas like yards, fields or cemeteries because trees don’t have to compete for water and sunlight and can grow to their largest potential.

Nominations for the register opened in 2015. Several species don’t have entries because they haven’t received nominations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...