Sentencing begins for 1 of 2 men accused in murder case

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The sentencing begins for one of two men accused in a robbery that turned deadly in 2016.

Shawn Hammons agreed to a plea deal and will be sentenced Tuesday.

Hammons and Damian Coleman were both arrested in March last year for the killing of 55-year-old Shannon Kitchens as they tried to rob him during a drug deal in McCordsville.

Prosecutors said the two suspects planned to rob Kitchens during a drug deal, but ended up shooting and killing him. In court documents, investigators said Hammons admitted to panicking and dumping Kitchens’ body in Hancock County.

Coleman started his trial early February.

Sentencing begins at 8:30 a.m. for Hammons.

