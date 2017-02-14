Spread the love on National Donor Day

(WISH) – February 14 is designated as National Donor Day and to encourage people to sign up to become a donor.

Each day about 21 people die because they did not get the life-saving organ they needed in time, according to the Indiana Donor NetworkIndiana Donor Network.

“What better way to express love than to save or heal someone by joining the national registry. The need is great, the need is tremendous,” said Kit Werbe with the Indiana Donor Network.

National Donor Day was started back in 1998 and focused on five points of life including: organs, tissues, marrow, platelets, and blood. The greatest need both state and nationwide is for kidneys.

Anyone who is signed up is able to make a difference. Those under the age of 18 will have to get a parent or guardian’s consent before able to donate.

“Currently there are approximately 180,000 people waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. In the time that it takes to do this interview today, 10 people in the U.S. will be added to national transplant waiting list,” Werbe added.

Back in 2015, the Indiana Donate Network helped with close to 1,000 tissue donations. At this time more than 3.5 million Hoosiers are registered to donate.

People can sign up at their local BMV or onlineonline.

