(WISH) – Spring training begins for the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to start practice Tuesday.

The cubs hold their spring training at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

The full squad reports this Friday.

The first spring training game is Feb. 25 against the Giants.

24-Hour New 8’s Anthony Calhoun will be heading to Mesa to bring you LIVE coverage as the Cubs get ready for another season. He will bring LIVE coverage starting March 5.

