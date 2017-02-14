Three men convicted following string of robberies

Related Coverage Police asking for public’s help to find bank robbery suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men have been convicted in connection with a span of robberies that occurred in late 2015.

38-year-old Duprece Jett, 38-year-old Damion McKissick and 38-year-old Earl Lee Walker were all convicted in federal court for their role in the robberies.

The first robbery occurred in September of 2015 at the Advanced America Check Cashing Service in the 5600 block of Georgetown Road. That robbery was followed by one at the Indiana Members Credit Union on Wesleyan Road and the Indiana Members Credit Union located in Avon.

The three were finally apprehended when they attempted to rob another Indiana Members Credit Union located in Carmel. The three were taken into custody following a car chase that spanned over Hamilton, Boone and Marion counties at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Jett and McKissick were dubbed the “Rick James robbers” due to their disguises of long hair and sunglasses.

All three face preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted bank robbery.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin in May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...