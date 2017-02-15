1 person transported to hospital with serious injuries after Fishers house fire

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – One person was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries after an early morning fire Wednesday.

The Fishers Fire Department was sent to the 13000 block of Highland Springs Drive after reports of a fire at 4:32 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and a second person was transported with minor injuries. Four people were able to escape the home without injury.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in a living space above the garage, but the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The estimated cost of damage is $65,000.

