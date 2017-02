INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthem is teaming up with Wheeler Mission to provide meals for men at the shelter.

Kristen Metzger with Anthem and Brian Crispin from Wheeler Mission joined 24-Hour News 8 at Noon to talk about the program. Watch their interview in the video above.

On Tuesday, officials announce “The Jungle” homeless shelter would be closing, putting more pressure on other city shelters.

