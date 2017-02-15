Authorities identify body found in White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the body found in the White River on Monday.

Police say the Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 30-year-old Jenny Boltinghouse.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday officers responded to the 2700 block of South Harding Street after callers said they noticed a body in the water while fishing. The Indianapolis Fire Department Tactical Dive Team recovered the body from the river.

This case remains under investigation.

If you have any information related to this case, you’re encouraged to call the Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477.

Information given through Crime Stoppers is considered anonymous.

