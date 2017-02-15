Autopsies set for 2 bodies found in search for missing girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are performing autopsies on two bodies found near a northern Indiana creek during a search for two missing 13-year-old girls.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says the autopsies are set for Wednesday morning in Terre Haute.

Riley said Tuesday that authorities haven’t identified the bodies that were found during a search for teenagers Liberty German and Abigail Williams, but that they suspect foul play.

The bodies were discovered along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis and about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where the two girls were dropped off Monday to go hiking. They were reported missing hours later after they did not appear at a predetermined meeting place.

