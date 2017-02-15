Celebrate with former Colts and Pacers players to raise money for local academy

Score big and party with local celebrities at this year’s “March Forth for Autism Gala.” Today on Indy Style, we learn more from former Indiana Pacer Eddie Gill and The Independence Academy’s Marisa Gill.

• March Forth for Autism Gala- tickets on sale now, Live Auction/Silent Auction, Celebrity guests- Dwayne Allen, Gary Brackett, Kevin Ray from Walk the Moon, Eddie Gill, Fred Jones, Marlin Jackson Highlighted Auction Items- Pacers VIP experience, Autism Puzzle pieces signed by entire team. Myles Turner Jersey, Paul George ball and many, many more

• To learn more, visit: Twitter- IA4Autism Website-www.iaindiana.org, Facebook- The Independence Academy, Eventbrite www.eventbrite.com/e/march-forth-for-autism-tickets-30269004407?aff=es2

