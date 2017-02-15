Delphi community comes together after tragedy

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The Delphi community is coming together in the wake of tragedy.

There are less than 3,000 people in the Carroll County community.

All of them now dealing with the tragic deaths of Abigail Williams and Libby German. Both 13 years old.

The Delphi Community School Corporation has grief counselors available to speak with students, and staff.

They also used their own drones, teachers and students to help search for the girls.

Police confirmed Wednesday that it was volunteers who found the girls.

Williams and German were students at Delphi Middle School.

“The teachers are a bit in disbelief, they’re confused. They don’t know how they got to this point or what may have happened. They are, like our students grieving right now,” said Greg Briles the superintendent of Delphi Community School Corporation.

The superintendent says guidance counselors from other districts are also here to help as many students as possible.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...