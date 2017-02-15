Indiana Conservation officers plan basketball tournament with police, recovering drug addicts

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana Conservation officers are bridging the gap between police officers and recovering drug addicts.

Indiana Conservation Officer Jordan Brand and ICO Lead Chaplain John Tyner are planning a 3 versus 3 basketball tournament with police officers and recovering drug addicts.

Tyner, also a Pastor of Tabernacle of Praise Church in Muncie, facilitates meetings for Road to Redemption substance abuse support group. He discussed the idea with Chaplain Tyner and the group’s leader Brian Bell about the event about a week ago.

“Our attendees of the Road to Recovery group are excited about getting the opportunity to interact with police officers in a positive way”, said Tyner. “Our citizens who struggle with addiction need to be inspired by hope and encouragement, who better than our police officers to bring them that message. I have come to learn that our Indiana Conservation Officers are leaders in the police community around our state and knew they would get the support needed to make this opportunity a reality.

Bell also responded positively to the basketball tournament.

“Although this tournament is at its beginning stage of planning, I am excited about this opportunity to close the misconceptions that exist between police officers and recovering drug addicts”, said Brand. “People caring for one another and working together to find common ground seems like a great place to start in conquering our state’s drug epidemic.”

The Delaware County Sheriff Department has been the first to commit to the event. Other police agencies in the Muncie area have shown their support for the tournament.

