Indy Wings Week to offer half-priced wings at participating restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether your favorite wings are barbecue, spicy garlic or even buffalo, Indy Wings Week is offering a mouth-watering deal you won’t want to miss.

Twenty-five restaurants are participating in NUVO’s Indy Wings Week that will provide half-priced wings to wing lovers everywhere.

Indy Wings Week kicks off Feb. 20 and ends Feb. 26.

Not only is this a chance to enjoy delicious favorites at a discount, it’s also an opportunity to help the Indianapolis non-profit Second Helpings. According to their website, the “volunteers and staff rescue prepared and perishable food from wholesalers, retailers and restaurants- preventing unneccessary waste.” The food is used to create 4,000 meals each day that are then distributed to 80 social service agencies to feed people in need. It costs $1 to send a meal out into the community for Second Helpings and $1 to redirect a pound of food to another food pantry.

Twenty percent of the registration fee that restaurants pay to participate in Indy Wings Week will go toward Second Helpings.

“Second Helpings relies heavily on individual donations every year,” said communications manager Rob Peoni. “Small opportunities to partner with small businesses is a great way for us to make connections both for our culinary students and to sustain funding throughout the year.”

The funds will help with general operations, food rescue relief and the culinary training jobs Second Helpings offers.

Megan Frank, marketing director at Arni’s Restaurant said Indy Wings Week was something that was worth participating in for them.

“We’re proud of our wings,” said Frank. “We want to show them off.”

Arni’s one pound bone-in or boneless wings are included in the half-priced deal with a choice of any of their eight flavors.

LongBranch will have two different styles of wings as part of the Indy Wings Week deal. Scott Lowe, General Manager at LongBranch said customers are given the options to have either Thai chili sauce or sriracha sauce. The restaurant makes all sauces and rubs in house.

“We have really good wings, and it’s [wings] kind of on our bar snack menu so we wanted to try to get the word out that hey, we have wings and they’re really good,” said Lowe.

Participating restaurants will offer either dine-in only or carryout or delivery only options for Indy Wings Week.

Here is the list of participating restaurants:

317 Burger

Al’s Pub and Pizza

Alley’s Alehouse

Arni’s Restaurant

Big Lug Canteen & Brewery

Brothers Bar and Grill Indianapolis

ClusterTruck

Drake’s Keystone

Ember Urban Eatery Restaurant and Bar

HopCat- Broad Ripple

Hops & Fire Craft Tap House

LongBranch

Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles

Monon Food Company

Old Pro’s Table

Oso’s Republic

Redemption Alewerks

Ram Restaurant and Brewery

Robby’s Pub

Sahm’s Bar & Grill

Sacked Pickle Bar/Restaurant

Shoefly Public House

Taylor’s Pub at Nora

Tavern On South

The Vanguard

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...