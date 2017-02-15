Local man sentenced to 13+ years for armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to six counts of interference with commerce by threats of violence and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to United States Attorney Josh Minkler.

18-year-old Andre Maxey was sentenced to 157 months of imprisonment and was ordered to pay over $23,000 in restitution. Maxey committed the offenses when he was a juvenile.

“Gun violence has no place in a civil society,” said Minkler. “Maxey and his accomplices willingly used extreme violence while robbing gun stores and crowded restaurants. He now understands the full force of federal law enforcement. To the extent that juveniles believe they are immune from federal prosecution, they should now know that belief is mistaken.”

Maxey and two others robbed KS&E guns in Lawrence on Nov. 4, 2015. They took 44 firearms and ammunition valued more than $16,000. An employee at the store was also injured.

In addition, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives gathered evidence that Maxey and others were involved in additional robberies in the days leading up to the KS&E guns robbery.

The armed robberies happened at the following locations:

Little Caesar’s – Sept. 22

Dinner Bell – Oct. 3, Oct. 26

Hilltop Tavern restaurant – Oct. 13

Binkley’s Kitchen and Bar in Broad Ripple – Oct. 21

“The negative impact this suspect had on the lives and families of Indianapolis and Lawrence, Indiana is un-measureable,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach. “I am thankful for the good work and dedication of all IMPD detectives working in collaboration with our Federal partners. Federal, state and local law enforcement officers will continue to pursue these types of crimes and criminals to make Indianapolis and the metropolitan area a safer place.”

“No individual should be allowed to threaten our community with the use of violence, particularly harming others to steal firearms and in turn commit more violence,” stated Trevor Velinor, Special Agent in Charge for ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “I am proud of the work that our agents have done, side by side with their partners at IMPD and the Lawrence Police Department, to ensure that this individual does not have an opportunity to cause further fear or injury.”

The other two defendants could face up to life imprisonment.

