Man busted for marijuana following traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was arrested after he was found with marijuana following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The stop happened at 6:20 p.m. in the area of I-65 and Meridian Street after an officer’s patrol vehicle equipped with license plate reading technology indicated that a vehicle was registered to a suspended driver.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 38-year-old Rashard Berryhill.

During the search of the vehicle, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana and called on a K9 unit for further investigation. The K9 search discovered over a pound of marijuana in the vehicle.

Berryhill faces preliminary charges of driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and dealing in marijuana.

