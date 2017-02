Related Coverage Police arrest man accused of voyeurism at grocery store bathroom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was charged with 20 counts related to voyeurism after authorities said he used a camera phone to film inside a grocery store bathroom.

55-year-old David Wise was charged Wednesday with 20 felony counts for voyeurism and attempted voyeurism.

The filming happened Sunday at the Kroger on Kentucky Avenue.

Wise was previously convicted of drugging and raping his ex-wife.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

