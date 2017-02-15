Mayor Hogsett to announce new info about program that helps teens find summer job

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Mayor Joe Hogsett is planning to announce more information about the second year of Project Indy. The program helps teens find summer jobs. One of the goals is to keep them off the streets.

This is the second year for the program and Mayor Hogsett, along with some private partners, is doubling down on achievements from last year.

Last year the goal was to have 1,000 teens working, which was achieved. This year the goal is to have 2,000 teens working. The program hopes Indianapolis teens will have opportunities for job training, internships, and employment.

24-Hour News 8’s Joe Melillo spoke with Deputy Mayor David Hampton about Project Indy. He says although it’s February, he wants teens to get a head start.

By 2020 the Mayors Office says they want 5,000 youth employees working.

“We also want to address the issue of violence in our city by the root cause based approach and employment is a root cause to poverty, and if we can begin to create those opportunities for young people we want to give them a leg up,” said Hampton. “I believe there are no bad kids, there are just bad circumstances and challenging environments.”

Some of Project Indy’s partners include:

Indy Parks and Rec

Fed Ex

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful

Groundwork Indy

The Mayors Office says they are searching for more partners as they continue to grow.

Last year the city landed a $2 million federal grant for YouthWorks Indy.

